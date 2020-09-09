Ruby M. Meade: 1932-2020

Ruby M. Meade, 88, of Onalaska, Wash., left this world peacefully on Sept. 3, 2020, to be with Jesus. She was born in Pikeville, Ky, Aug. 23, 1932, to Benard and Stella Daniels.
Ruby married the love of her life, Phil Meade, February 17, 1951. She was a woman who walked by her husband’s side as a Pastor’s Wife at New Home Baptist Church in Mossyrock, Wash. At holiday time, she was known as ‘Mrs. Claus,’ as she and Phil organized and delivered Christmas for many families in the Onalaska community. She was also a member of New Beginnings Community Church, in Salkum, Wash. Ruby loved God, her family, and her country. She enjoyed flowers and reaching out to shut- ins and widows. Ruby was a wonderful Mother, Grandma, Granny, Sister, and Aunt, whose grandchildren were at the top of her list when it came to fun and enjoyment.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 46 years, Phil Meade; her parents, Benard and Stella; brothers, J.D. and Noah Daniels; and granddaughter, Jennifer Meade.
She will always be remembered by her children, Edward (Kathy) Meade, Larry (Wanda) Meade, and her daughter Vicky (Tim) Miles, all living in Onalaska; her brothers, James Daniels and Millard Daniels of Pikeville; sisters, Norma Hamilton of Hesperia, Mich., Billie Stevens of Wyandotte, Mich., and Verneda Smith of Pikeville. Ruby also leaves many fond memories and great love to her 18 grandchildren; and numerous great and great- great grandchildren.
It was Ruby’s wish that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Phil Meade Christmas Fund at New Beginnings Community Church PO Box 477, Salkum, Wash., 98582
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Sept 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm at New Beginnings Community Church, 181 Fuller Rd, Salkum, with Pastor Wayne Nelson officiating. Interment will be private at Alpha Cemetery.
