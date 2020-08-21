Ruby Ellen Davis passed from this life to be with her beloved Alvie on August 11, 2020. Born in Ryderwood, Wash., the youngest of 13 children, she spent her childhood in Onalaska, Wash., and Centralia, Wash. She was married to Alvie Davis for 64 years until his passing in 2013.
Ruby was an avid gardener and homemaker- bread and pies being her particular specialty. Her garden was always bountiful and she spent much of her time canning and putting up produce for the winter. She was also a top seller for Avon products in the Chehalis, Wash., area for most of 30 years. She was particularly proud of her relationships with the Centralia Community Church of God and the Onalaska Church of God where she attended regularly, was in the choir and helped with Bible study.
Ruby is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen (William) Sather and Malia Kimbel; granddaughter Ann Schrepfer and great grandchildren Cameron and Elizabeth. She will also be missed by hundreds of members of the extended Norman and Davis families.
Because of our concern for the health and safety of our friends and family during this Covid-19 crisis, we will schedule a memorial gathering at a later date. Please don't send flowers. Instead, donate to your local food bank in Ruby's name. Thank you.
