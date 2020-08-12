Ronald William 'Ron' Davidson: 1941-2020

Ronald William “Ron” Davidson, 79, of Centralia, Wash., passed away Aug. 5, 2020, at St. Peter Hospital. He was born in Mineral, Wash., April 6, 1941, to parents, Willy and Dorothy (Pigman) Davidson. Ron grew up in Aberdeen, Wash., attending Aberdeen schools.
In 1959, He met Sharon Olson and they were married June 12, 1960. Ron enlisted in the United States Army and served three years ending in Hawaii. After he was discharged, Ron and Sharon moved to Centralia, Wash.
Ron went to work for Green Hill School, then he left to be a co-owner of Independent Feed in Montesano, Wash. His next adventure wa selling cars at Uhlmann Motors and worked his way up to General Manager. In 1990, Ron and Sharon bought Centralia Flower Shop and owned it for until he retired.
In his retirement years, Ron loved holding garage sales, trips to Reno, going to the casino and attending one of his grandson's concerts.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon; two daughters, Tami Gritton and Carol (Geoff) Eastman; grandchildren, Kali Kardas, Caitlin Lawson, Riley Rufener, Dakota Davidson and Duncan Eastman; great-grandchildren, Rory Rufener and Jessica Jo Davidson; and siblings, Richard Turner and Jean Olsen.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Willy and Dorothy; brother, Archie; and daughter, Rhonda Carson.
In Ron’s memory, donations may be made to: Centralia High School Choir, c/o Sharon Davidson, 2012 Sandra Ave., Centralia, WA 98531.
Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
