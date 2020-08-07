Robert Franklin Bazinet: 1941-2020

Robert Franklin Bazinet, 79, was born May 31, 1941, and died July 30, 2020.
Uncle Bob left us the way he wanted to go, in his own home with women surrounding him!!!
His Niece, Terri, said he had a zillion lipstick kisses on his cheeks as he peacefully passed holding her hand.
Bob was known to many as ‘Uncle Bob’ or ‘Bachelor Bob.’ Bob had never married or had children, which he often said was his biggest regret. Years ago, Bob fell in love with a beautiful woman. He said that when he was ready to propose, she told him that she had cancer, and a month later, she was gone. He said he had never ever got over his love for her.
Bob had very specific routines in his life- a seat at Kit Carson Restaurant was one of them.
He had breakfast there every day! If you went to Kit’s or worked there, you knew Uncle Bob owned his own seat at the bar!
Bob was born and raised in Onalaska, Wash., one of 4 siblings. Bob, the youngest, would often say with a laugh, ‘I wore boxing gloves and learned to run real fast being the youngest in the family!’
Bob was a reserve Chehalis Police Officer from 1972-1979. He worked for 25 years at Lakeside Industries as a truck driver, where he later retired. His brother, Gene Bazinet, was his best friend. Bob often worked alongside Gene, helping him build many homes in
Chehalis. Bob was quite the craftsman, himself, with a hobby of wood working.
Bob lived a great life, and had many friends. Best friends Steve and Peggy Birley can tell you some great stories about Bob- some, they say with a laugh, we DON’T want to hear!
Following Bob’s Dementia diagnosis, he required a lot of in-home care. Steve and Peggy were nothing short of amazing; stepping up to help Bob with anything we needed.
Throughout Bob’s past few years with dementia, he always remained kind and knew who we were, and he still had his eye out for those beautiful women!
He had a special place in his heart for his friend, Patty Urton and her husband, Rick. Patty was in charge of Bob’s care as dementia crept in; she spent numerous hours making sure he was always well cared for. We really don't have enough kind words to use to thank Patty for loving our uncle unconditionally- in sickness and health! We thank her for all she has done for him the past several years. Patty put her own needs aside as she made sure that Bob was able to stay in his home and be taken well care of. That would not have been possible without her.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Iola; brother, Ed Bazinet; sister, Iola Rhodes; brother, Gene Bazinet; niece, Nancy Bazinet; and sister-in-law, Donna Bazinet.
Bob leaves behind nieces and nephews, whom he thought of as his own children and many great-nieces and nephews, whom he thought the world of. Nieces and nephews are, Bill (Nancy) Bazinet of Klawock, Ala., Ed (Debra) Bazinet of Sedro Woolley, Wash., Arron (Jane) Rhodes of Onalaska, Wash., Tyler Rhodes of Onalaska, Wash., Brian (Will Ritchie) Bazinet of San Diego Calif., Traci Bazinet of Chehalis, Wash., and Terri ( Frank) Brush, also of Chehalis, Wash.
Bob’s great-nieces and nephews are, Brittany Bazinet, Ally Bazinet, Ben Bazinet, Buck Bazinet, Colton Barragar, Chase Barragar, Laci Brush and Tayler Brush.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Claquato Cemetery, 142 Stearns Rd., Chehalis, WA 98532. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no gathering following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Chehalis Eagles Aerie No. 1550. Bob was a Life Member since 1963. Please mention Life Member #698 when contacting the Aerie. You may also donate to Alzheimers Foundation Of America - www.alzfd.org.
