Robert Clifford Dunn, 61, passed away May 11, 2020, in Napavine, Wash. He was born in Chehalis, Wash., to Clifford and Neva Dunn.
Bob attended Lewis County Jr. Academy in Chehalis and Chehalis High School. He received his diesel mechanic certificate from The Evergreen State College in Olympia. Bob married Karol Thayer July 3, 1988, in Mossyrock at Riffe Lake.
He was a superb craftsman and loved being a general contractor, building in Lewis County and Olympia. Bob excelled in carpentry and remodels; subcontractors loved following him on jobs because his work was pristine.
He loved cars, motorcycles and dirt bike riding. Bob also was an avid water and snow skier. He had a boat and would spend his off time water skiing and fishing at Mayfield and Riffe Lake. He and Karol had horses they rode.
Bob was well thought of in the community. He loved people and would help anyone. Bob developed a love for plants and trees through his mother, he planted numerous varieties on his and Karol’s property.
The love of his life was his daughter, Alyx. The two of them spent hours jumping on the tramp and doing projects together.
He is survived by his former wife, Karol Dunn of Chehalis; daughter, Alyxandra Heather Dunn of Chehalis; brother, Tom Dunn (JoAnn) of Denver, Colo.; sisters, Patrice Baker of Chehalis and Heather Chastain (Jeff) of Mossyrock; mother, Neva Dunn of Chehalis; nieces, Breanna (Dunn) Fischer of Denver and Beth Baker of Chehalis; and nephew, Rob Baker of Chehalis.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Dunn; brother-in-law, William Baker; and nephew, Bryan Dunn.
Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
