On Nov. 30, 2020, Robert “Bob” K. Johnstone passed away in Olympia, Wash., after suffering a medical emergency. Bob served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal.
Bob attended Washington State University and received a degree in forestry. He was active in the Society of American Foresters and the Boy Scouts of America. Bob worked as a professional forester in western Washington for over 50 years. Bob enjoyed camping, gardening, scouting, and bird watching. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, teaching the grandkids about trees, building campfires, and being good stewards of the earth. Bob was a loving husband, caring father and grandfather who cherished his three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Matt and Carolyn Johnstone; and his son, Chris Johnstone.
Bob is survived by his wife, June of Centralia; his son, Jeff and family; his grandson, Liam; and his three brothers and their families, Jim Johnstone, Don Johnstone, and Lindsey Johnstone.
All who knew Bob will miss him greatly, as he was a beloved husband, devoted father, doting grandfather, and a loyal friend.
A memorial service will be held followed by inurnment at the Tahoma National Cemetery for immediate family only. To leave a memory or share condolences for the family, visit the obituary page at the Marlatt Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Society of American Foresters.
