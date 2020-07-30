Ray Edward Beaber: 1936-2020

Ray Edward Beaber, age 84 traded his suspenders for wings on July 21, 2020. Born on April 29, 1936 to Charles and Anna Beaber, he lived a life in motion.
A logger by trade, weekdays were spent traveling down the open road while weekends saw him engineering the local Steam Train, taking tourists and locals alike on a nostalgic ride down the tracks. His love of the “15” started as a young boy who watched her puff along, occasionally permitted to climb up in the engine and ride around the switching yard, never dreaming that one day he would see her restored and be at the controls.
Ray also spent many years as a volunteer fireman for Lewis County Fire District 6. He loved to talk to anyone and everyone, fulfilled by his interest in scanners and CB radio which persisted through retirement, keeping him connected with friends via a method of communication he had used all his life.
In April of 1956 he married Dauretta (Dooms) Yates and is survived by children Roberta McConnell and Jackie White.
He is preceded in death by wife Marian (Patch) Beaber married May 23, 1958, son Jerry Beaber, grandson Adam White, and brother Don Beaber.
He is survived by children Melinda Bangs and Dale Beaber and grandchildren Christopher Romer, Jennifer Romer, Sonny Romer, Michael White, Charles Bangs, Meghan Cruz, Michael Beaber, several great-grandchildren, and his third wife Beverly Beaber.
Graveside services will be held at Claquato Cemetery on August 3, 2020 at 11:00 am. Due to current concerns for COVID-19, there will be no post-ceremony gathering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.