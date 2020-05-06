Phyllis Ellen Carter of Onalaska, Wash., went to be with her Lord April 26, 2020, due to complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. Her husband of 47 years, Rick, was at her side.
Phyllis was born in Seattle, Wash., to Wilfred and Barbara (Ray) Needles. She graduated from Ballard High School (Seattle) in 1967, Shoreline College (Seattle) in 1969, Central Washington University (Ellensburg) in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and later, earned her MA.Ed. from the University of Portland in 1991. On June 10, 1972, she married Richard “Rick” Carter, the boy across the street whom she had known all her life.
She taught for two years at Kent-Meridian High School until the couple moved to Onalaska in 1974, where she taught Home and Family Life and Art for 16 years at Onalaska High School. Phyllis transferred to the elementary/middle school and taught first grade for nine years and multi-age, first and second grade, for 3 years. She was nominated for Teacher of the Year in 1988-89 and retired in 2002 after 30 years of teaching.
St. Martins University, Seattle City University, Sierra Nevada College and Washington State University were institutions privileged to have her as a teacher after her retirement. One of her retirement jobs was working at the Book and Brush in Chehalis.
Phyllis was a perfectionist and always did everything meticulously but was a very humble and caring lady. She enjoyed many crafts including sewing, needlework, knitting, crocheting, cross stitching, quilting and calligraphy. Calligraphy was a favorite art. She enjoyed reading and traveling; especially cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, Mexico and South America but the home she shared with her husband on Pigeon Springs Road, Onalaska, Wash., was her favorite place.
Phyllis was a life member of the Washington Vocational Association and was very active in the Delta Kappa Gamma, Sigma Chapter, the Onalaska scholarship committee and St. Timothy Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her loving husband, Rick; brother, Charles (Barbara) Needles of Walla Walla, Wash.; sisters, Lorraine (Marlin) Kvamme of Oro Valley, Ariz., and Bonnie (Jon) Walla of Snohomish, Wash.; aunt, Marcia Ray of Centralia; and her special friend, Barbara Stewart of Chehalis.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; and her favorite uncle, Allan Ray.
Rick and the family want to thank all those who showed compassion and assisted in the exceptional care of Phyllis: Diane Bren, the caregivers and staff of Woodland Village Memory Care and Assured Hospice.
At Phyllis’ request, no services are planned. Cremation has taken place and a family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions in Phyllis’ name may be made to Onalaska Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 194, Onalaska, WA 98570 and the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.
