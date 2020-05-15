Paula L. Yantis: 1925-2020

Paula L. Yantis, 94, of Tenino, Wash., passed away peacefully May 7, 2020. She was born in Everett, Wash., Aug. 26, 1925, to Earl and Paula Schaefer.
Paula was a cheerleader at Tenino High School, where she graduated in 1943. She married her sweetheart, Carl Yantis July 31, 1943. As a mother and homemaker she loved to cook, sew and grow flower and vegetable gardens. Paula also was a loving and nurturing mother to her four daughters. You would see her daughters dressed in matching outfits for every holiday.
She served on the Tenino School Board for 19 years, followed by many years of service on the Thurston County School Board and ESD. In her retirement years, she and Carl built and lived in a home, in Ocean Shores, Wash. Paula loved those years of beach life.
She is survived by her daughters, Paula Luanne Raupp (Jim), Mari Evans (Fred Harris) and Tina Vanderhoof (John); son-in-law, Art Sporseen; sister, Marilyn Ritter; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; infant son, Terry; and daughter, Debra Sporseen.
A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date.
