Orville Glenn Henneke: 1937-2020

Orville Glenn Henneke passed away July 18, 2020 in Chehalis Wash. He was born February 9th, 1937, to Thurman and Alta Henneke. He graduated from WF WEST High School in 1956 and went on to join the United States Air Force in July 1956 until July 1962. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Hansen, June 2nd, 1961 and they were married 56 years.
Orville worked and retired from Centralia City Light and began his career as a lineman working up to be the Assistant Superintendent of the utility.
Orville was a proud member of the Chehalis Eagles for many years.
Orville enjoyed photography, golfing, sailing, riding his motorcycle in his younger years, camping, and building. He built their family home in 1978 with the help of friends and family.
Orville is survived by his brother Wayne (Karen) Henneke, Kansas, children Judy (Mike) Nolan, New Hampshire and Kathi (Mark) Cranswick, Chehalis. His Grandchildren include Marc (Colleen) Baine, Jeff (Sandra Hanson) Baine, Kara (KC Perkins) Pierrepont, Matt (Jaelynne) Pierrepont, Michael (Jillene Miller) Pierrepont and Kami Baine. He was blessed with 13 Great Grandchildren. He also enjoyed many favorite cousins and 2 nieces.
Orville was lovingly named “Boo” by his oldest daughter, Janet and first grandchild, Marc. From then on he was known as Boo by his children, grandchildren, friends and those who loved him.
He was proceeded in death by his loving wife Dorothy, his parents Thurman and Alta Mae Henneke, daughter Janet Baine and sister, Carol Hewlett.
No Services will be held at this time.
