Nancy Lucille Fox went to be with the Lord, March 18, 2020. She was born Jan. 4, 1942, in Centralia, Wash., to Floyd and Viola Bryson.
Nancy was married to Bill Fox, Sept. 12, 1965, and had two children, Amy and Walter. She graduated from Centralia High School in 1960. Later, attending Northwest Nazarene College, Centralia College and South Puget Sound Community College.
Throughout her life, she had many jobs. Nancy worked at Walt's Restaurant, as a stenographer for the state, for the Unemployment Office and kept books for the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen. After obtaining her accounting degree, she opened Fox Accounting and Tax Shoppe.
Nancy had many interests and hobbies. She loved children and babies, especially, but not limited to, her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Nancy loved attending church, teaching Sunday school and children's church. She also enjoyed music, singing, playing the piano and attending musical events. She liked camping and traveling to many places, including the beach, Arizona, Hawaii and more. She enjoyed family reunions, both local and in Montana and the Dakotas. Nancy also loved working in her yard, planting flowers, gardening, raising vegetables, her fruit trees, ponds, fish and bird watching.
Nancy enjoyed volunteering for different organizations, including Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, 4-H and Chehalis Music Boosters. Nancy was also a member of PEO.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Bill Fox; her daughter, Amy and Chuck Singleton, and their children, Rebekah, Emily, Chase, Spencer and Lucy; her son, Walter and Tawnya Fox, and their children, Dakota, Montana and Zane; and her sisters, Maridel Voetberg and Nita Martin.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Viola Bryson; and her brother, Gary Bryson.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Burial took place at Claquato Cemetery, March 26, 2020.
