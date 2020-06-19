Mike Carignan: 1947-2020

On Sunday, June 14, 2020, Mike Carignan, 73, passed away at his home in Winlock, Wash., surrounded by his family. Mike was born in 1947 in Tacoma, Wash., and graduated in 1965 from North Thurston High School in Olympia, Wash. He married Kit on February 14, 1976. Mike worked as a building insulation and supply salesman for most of his life, but in later years he was devoted to caring for seniors. He had a passion for creating art with any material, for strong coffee, for bird watching with Kit, for antique automobiles and for the thrill of the hunt at thrift stores. He especially loved working in the shop with his grandson, Taylor. Mike loved Jesus and was an active member of Christian Fellowship of Winlock, a passionate contributor to Toledo Senior Center and a devoted husband and father. Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Jim and his parents Bill and Marge. He is survived by his wife, Kit, his five children, Shannon (Randy), Laurie (Mike), Jen (Joey), Erin and Chris (Lindsay); his nine grandchildren and great-granddaughter. He is survived by his four siblings, Ron (Linda), Rick (Tedde), Sally (Andy) and Virginia (Patrick), his numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, his special aunt, Geri and best friends Bruce and Wendy. Mike's infectious smile was loved and will always be remembered by his family and countless friends throughout Winlock, Olympia, and beyond.
A live Celebration of Life was held on January 25, 2020. Memorial contributions in Mike's name may be made to the Toledo Senior Center: 150 Coal Street Toledo, WA 98591.
