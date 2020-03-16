Merline Mason, 92, of Centralia, Wash., passed away Feb. 19, 2020. She was born to Charles and Edna (Woodruff) McKay in Aberdeen, Wash., July 30, 1927, and lived most of her life in Centralia.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne; son, David (Bonnie); special girl, Mae Morris; grandsons, Mark (Heather) and Derek; and three great-grandsons.
She was predeceased by her husband, Hugh; sister, Verla; and her parents.
A celebration of life potluck will be rescheduled for the summer of 2020.
