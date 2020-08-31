Memorial Announced for Judy Hall

Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., we are welcoming friends and family to our fire pit to remember Judy Hall. This time of remembrance is a longtime coming with COVID taking over everyone's life. Before we get into too much detail, social distancing must be maintained with masks worn.
Judy was a special lady to many around Lewis County and beyond. To those that were not family, she was the seamstress who could do wonderful things. She had a snarky bit of humor that could be taken many ways, but was always in fun.
To her family, she was Mom, grandma or mama. Each of us have various memories of food cooked, clothes made or trips taken. All special in their own way.
To her husband, Larry, she was a lifelong spouse, friend and travel partner. He has many stories that can be shared which speak to their lifetime together since meeting in high school.
On this Saturday in September we would appreciate anyone who would like to share stories of the lady you knew to please stop by, we will share ours. We will have hotdogs roasting and bottles of water. Do not bring anything except your memories and maybe a Kleenex for tears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.