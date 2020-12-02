Mavis Lucille Webb Thorsen: 1940-2020

Mavis Lucille Webb Thorsen, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep Nov. 26, 2020, at Golden Acres Manor in N.D. She was born May 2, 1940, to William R. Webb and Maude A. Webb in Chehalis, Wash.
Mavis was an amazing artist, loved to play the piano, garden, and had an incredible love for animals. She had a wicked sense of humor and would always find herself in hilarious predicaments. One being: she hid under the kitchen table from solicitors only to discover that they were watching her the entire time from the backdoor window. She loved to laugh and make others laugh.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Russell Webb and Maude A. Webb Strickler; stepfather, Hoyt Strickler; infant brother, William R. Webb Jr. (Butchy); and sister, Marsha Rovito.
She left behind a devoted companion of 26 years, Karl Bethlen; daughters, Suzie (Don) Taylor and Cindy (Robert) Vitek; grandchildren, Sean Matney, Brianne Dahl, Patrick (Carrie) Taylor and Dylan Arnold; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Melva Binion; brother, Jim (Susan) Webb; and multiple nieces and a nephew. "Don’t cry for me, but love, laugh and rejoice, for now I am free."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.