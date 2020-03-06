Mary Ann Fullman, 72, passed away at home surrounded by her family, Dec. 24, 2019, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born April 15, 1947, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Ray and Beryl Taylor.
Mary Ann grew up in Winlock, graduating from Winlock High School in 1965. She later attended Centralia College and Central Washington University where she earned a degree in Sociology.
Mary Ann had a 45 year career in criminal justice, entering the field in 1971. She began her career as a social worker for Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, and later moved to the Department of Corrections where she was a probation and parole officer until her first retirement in 2001. Mary Ann loved working because it allowed her to help people, something she enjoyed. After she retired from the DOC, the following day, she started her new career as the director of the longview and tacoma work release facilities.
In 2016, after her cancer returned, she retired for good in order to enjoy traveling, family and life. One of her favorite things to do was to travel to her youngest daughter’s beach house in Alabama, where they would travel all over the South, enjoying the sun and sights. In retirement, Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her Winlock classmates, attending the class lunches and get-togethers. She spoke often about how she treasured those friendships.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Lane (Roger) of Centralia and Cinder Cavin (Frank) of Dauphin Island, Ala.; and four granddaughters, Samantha and Sydney Lane, Alexandra Lane (Zimmerman) and McKenzie Cavin. She also had two great-granddaughters, Zoey and Isabella Zimmerman. Mary Ann loved all her girls and was proud of the strong, independent women that they have all become.
As Mary Ann requested, no formal service. The family asks that you donate to your local favorite charity, church or animal shelter.
