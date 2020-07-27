Lydia May Church: 1941-2020

Lydia May Church passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at PeaceHealth Hospital in Vancouver, Wash. She was born Sept. 6, 1941, in Wilmington, N.C., to Elbert and Elaine Lewis. Lydia had one sister and two brothers.
She married Clarence C. Church Oct. 31, 1956, in Hampton, Va. They were married over 50 years before his death in 2009.
Lydia worked at the Willapa Harbor Care Center for years before retiring. She lived on the family farm in Menlo, until she moved to Centralia to be closer to family.
She is survived by a son, Joseph C Church of Centralia; daughters, Debbie Smith (Stan) of Raymond, Liz Lewis (Carlos) of Toledo, Darlene Neff (Dwayne) of Shelton, Marlene Prickett (Todd) of Olympia and Julie Troupe (Mike) of Aberdeen; 23 grandchildren; and 51 great-grand-children.
Lydia was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter; two grandsons; parents; sister; and brothers.
There will be no services per Lydia's request.
Donations can be made to Visiting Nurses Foundation, 222 S. Pearl Street, Centralia, WA 98531.
Arrangements are in care of Stoller’s Mortuary, Raymond, Wash. You may visit www.StollersMortuary.com to leave condolences for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.