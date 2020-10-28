Louise Jean Lund: 1931-2020

Louise Jean Lund, 88, of Chehalis, Wash., went on to experience the joys of heaven on Friday, September 11, 2020. Louise was born December 1, 1931, in Centralia, Wash., to Louis Robert and Helen Margaret (Haas) Howell. She attended school in the little one room schoolhouse in Salzer Valley for the first six years, before it was consolidated with Washington School. She graduated as Class Valedictorian from Centralia High School in 1949. She worked at Sears Roebuck in advertising and display for 6 years. She moved to Olympia and worked in the Business Office for the Washington State Patrol where she met a group of treasured, life-long friends who she continued to meet with monthly throughout her whole life. She married her sweetheart, Robert ‘Bob’ Lund, in 1955. Louise wore many hats- she was a member of Centralia Community Church of God, chairwoman of Lewis County Christian Women’s Club & Christian Couples Club, and along with Bob, was a committee member at Young Life Lewis County for over 25 years. Because of their special love of teenagers, Louise and Bob sponsored many scholarships for numerous kids to attend Young Life Summer Camps. This love of kids spilled over to all kids who went to school/knew her kids (Greg & Julie) and she loved & treasured them just like they were her own. She was Bob’s advisor and confidante at Century 21, Lund Realtors, for many years. She faithfully believed in Bob as he navigated the challenging career of Real Estate. She never questioned him and only supported him when times were lean & challenging…as well as frantically busy and productive. Once the computer became a necessary part of the business and the typewriter with erasable paper was no longer the “norm”, she decided it was time for her to stop working in the business. HOWEVER, that did not mean that she was not a constant sounding board and listening ear for Bob…which remained true until her last days. Bob has consistently returned home every evening to share ALL the business of the day with her. She became very invested in the well-being of each person in regard to both their personal and business life. But her most treasured role was that of housewife, mother, and grandmother. Louise loved her family, and was happiest celebrating the successes of others. She was an avid traveler and especially loved spending time in Hawaii and Lake Chelan. She enjoyed decorating, flower arranging, and baking; especially special decorated cakes and desserts for birthdays. One of her greatest joys was sending cards and hand-written notes to people to congratulate or encourage them. She loved getting together with her Centralia High School classmates, “The 49’rs” and treasured them as friends. Louise is survived by her loving husband, Robert; children, Greg (Denise) Lund and Julie Lund, and grandchildren, Mitch (Kira) and Emma Lund.
Louise will be remembered for the important lessons her life taught us:
• Always take the time to make someone feel special
• Think about what matters to a person and do that for them
• Believe the best in people, but don’t let them run over you
• Use proper grammar and punctuation, even if you think it doesn’t matter
• Keep your looks professional and tidy at all times, even if others aren’t
• Don’t cuss or use foul language in public…save that for home
• Keep a sense of humor and laugh during the tough times…don’t take yourself too seriously
• Enjoy serving other people…write notes to them to cheer them up or thank them for ANYTHING they may do for you.
• If you are entertaining…do it right
• Stay grounded in your humble beginnings and grateful for any success which may come your way…taking nothing for granted.
• Let your Faith in God show in your actions
• MAKE LOVING OTHERS AND PUTTING OTHERS FIRST AT THE FOREFRONT OF YOUR LIFE.
The family invites you to this Drive-by Memorial to honor Louise. Food or money donations will be collected for the cause of your choice….or just drive-by to honor Louise.
Drive-by Memorial Donation Drop-off to benefit Local Food Banks, Young Life of Lewis County or the Adna Scholarship Fund, Saturday, October 31st, noon to 2 p.m., Adna High School.
