Lorene Frances (Carns) Murray: 1942-2020

Lorene Frances (Carns) Murray was born Dec. 13, 1942, at St. Helen Hospital in Chehalis. She went home to Heaven at her granddaughter, Riley’s in Longview.
Lorene grew up on the Carns family farm in Napavine, where she went to Napavine School all 12 years. She graduated in the great class of 1961. Lorene made Longview Fibre her career. She spent four years in the bag plant and completing her time in the main lab.
She loved spending time with her sister, Shirley and husband, Eddie at their cabin on Silver Lake, the beach retreats with special friends, Dick and Shirley and family get-togethers, especially Christmas. Also special thanks to neighbor and friend, Kathy.
Lorene was preceded in death by her husband, Allen; parents, Harry and Frances; sisters, Shirley Roseman and Janet Seimers.
She leaves behind a son, David and grandchildren, Lowen, Riley (Jacob) and Nicole; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; two brothers, Robert (Roberta) and Richard (Edna); and sister, Barbara (Bill) Boucher.
As soon as circumstances allow there will be a memorial in Napavine for family and friends.
