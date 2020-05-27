Lissa Marie Butterfield: 1957-2020

Lissa Marie Butterfield, 63, passed into the arms of her Lord May 4, 2020, after losing a battle with Lung Cancer at Providence Centralia Hospital. She was born March 28, 1957, in Crescent City, Cali., to Diana and Buddy (Merlin) Neeley. Lissa moved to Glenoma, Wash., with her family as a child for three years and then moved to Centralia, Wash., where she lived the rest of her life.
She married Bruce Butterfield in 1973, and had three children, Tracy Butterfield of Centralia, Jake Butterfield of Chehalis and April Davis of Newport, Wash. She loved her family and really enjoyed her eight grandchildren, Kayley DeVaney of Chehalis, Ethan Butterfield (in Military), Bryson Butterfield of Chehalis, Brianna Stromseth of Centralia, Nicole Stromseth of Centralia, Raylynn Davis of Newport, Donald Duane (Dewey) Davis of Newport and Dylan Davis of Newport; two great-grandchildren, Owen Devaney of Chehalis and Aiden Bliss, to be born in July. They gave her so much happiness. She was always helping and loving them.
Lissa loved going camping with her family and going to the ocean. Enjoyed playing cards and watching Seahawks games.
She was a very loving and kind person, always letting people know how much she loved them. Lissa had given her heart to the Lord and was a dedicated member of her Church in Chehalis, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Butterfield of Centralia, 23 years old; and father, Buddy (Merlin) Neeley,76 years old.
Lissa is survived by her children, Jake Butterfield and April Davis and Husband, Don Davis; mother, Diana Neeley; brothers, Dayl Neeley of Port Townsend and Aaron Neeley and wife, Dara Neeley of Florence, Mont., sisters, Laree Neeley of Centralia and Karen Ragan of Centralia; all eight of her grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and an aunt and uncle.
She will be missed so very much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.