Leo Volk: 1933-2020

Leo Volk passed away at his home in Centralia, Wash., on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 86, with his loving family by his side, having fought a long and hard battle with Alzheimer’s.
Leo was born in Selfridge N.D., on November 5, 1933, to Emanuel and Ottilia (Ressler) Volk and was baptized at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Selfridge. As a young man, Leo moved with his family to Washington and settled in Centralia. He served honorably for two years with the U.S. Army, in the 82nd Airborne Division, training both at Fr. Bragg, N.C., and Fort Lewis, Wash. He made over 30 training jumps as a paratrooper. On June 28, 1958, he married Betsey Johnson. Leo worked for Burlington Northern Railroad his entire career, serving as a track maintenance foreman. He loved working for the railroad and collecting railroad memorabilia. He also loved farming his garden at his home in Centralia, attending baseball games, fishing, barbequing, weekly visits to sister Rosemary in Tenino, Wash., and most of all he loved his family. Leo was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church in Centralia for over 60 years, and volunteered at the parish in many capacities, where he especially loved grilling for St. Mary’s annual hamburger feed.
Leo is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betsey (Johnson) Volk, children, Tami (Volk) Johnson of Centralia, Wash., Cathy (Kris) Wolden of Centralia, Wash., John (Dianna) Volk of Olympia, Wash., and Marcus Volk of Salt Lake City, Utah; siblings, Jim (Pat) Volk of Onalaska, Wash., and Jerry Volk of Centralia, Wash.; grandchildren, Kendra, Bart, Bethany, Grace, and Rose; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Hunter, Ella, Gabby, Elijah, and Addison.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emanuel and Ottilia; and siblings, Rosemary (Frank) Bonagofsky, Barbara Elliot, Clara (Pete) Wesen, and Ella May (Danny) Housden.
Visitation may be made between 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary in Centralia.
A Funeral Mass for Leo Volk is scheduled for 11:00 am, Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to immediate and extended family. Inurnment will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either St. Mary Catholic Church in Centralia or to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/
