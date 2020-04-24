Justin R. Schaffer was born Jan. 30, 1992, in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
In 2006, Justin and his family moved to Chehalis, Wash. He graduated from Adna High School in 2010, and went on to earn his associate’s degree in Criminal Justice from Centralia College in 2012.
Justin was hired by Washington State Patrol in November 2013, and was commissioned as a Trooper in September 2014. Throughout his career with the agency, Justin obtained the specialty positions of K-9 Trooper and Drug Recognition Expert.
Justin met his wife, Sandra, when the two worked together at Grocery Outlet in Chehalis. They began dating in January 2012, and married in August 2013. Justin and Sandra had been married for nearly seven years and have two fur babies, Kadie, five, and Frankie, three, who was also Justin’s K-9 partner.
He had many passions, including working out with Sandra, playing golf with his friends or watching football and baseball. Justin enjoyed working with his hands and was always making new creations, whether it involved woodworking, remodeling their home or working in the yard.
He was the type to always help his friends out. One of their favorite pastimes became cutting firewood together. If you truly knew Justin, you would know that he did not like anyone making a fuss about him. When he walked into a room, he always had the biggest smile that would light it right up.
Justin enjoyed pulling pranks on his wife and friends, in fact, he got a kick out of it. Once, when Sandra asked him not to leave used water glasses around the house, he left full cups of water all over their bedroom and bathroom for her to find. He loved getting a reaction out of her. One of his most memorable pranks was when he painted his Sergeant’s office University of Washington purple and gold… his Sergeant was an avid Cougs fan who had attended Washington State University.
Justin is survived by his lovely wife, Sandra Schaffer; parents, Glenn and Sheila; brother, Brandon; wife, Samantha; and many other loving family members.
His love for life will forever be in our hearts. His family and his community lost someone so special on March 24, 2020. Justin was more than a husband, son, brother, friend and co-worker. His family would like to thank the everybody for all of the love and support given to them.
His memorial is pending due to current events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.