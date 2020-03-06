Judy Louise Holt, 44, passed away peacefully at Kindred First Hill Hospital, Feb. 18, 2020.
She lived a full life dedicated to her children and granddaughter. Judy was born to Jerry Holt and Paula Holt Walker in Grangeville, Idaho, October 1975.
Judy is survived by her children, Alexandria Holt, Isabelle McKee and Toby McKee; granddaughter, Layla McKee; siblings, Michelle Holt-Light, Jerry Holt, Karl Walker and Lilly Arnot; mother, Paula Walker; stepmother, Anita Holt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her dad, Jerry Holt; brothers, Frankie and Clair; grandparents, Frank and Fern Holt, Paul Gowin and Louise Gowin-McLaughlin; aunt, Barbara Holt; and uncles, Paul Gowin, Phillip Gowin, Richard Gowin and Bruce Swanson.
A celebration of life will be held at the family home in Ethel, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Rest in peace Judy.
You were greatly loved by many.
