Joseph “Bud” Kerr died Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was enormously courageous. When he was tested on the battlefield in Vietnam, Bud earned many metals, some many times over. He literally went into smoke and fire to pull men out of deadly situations.
Bud saved both American and Vietnamese lives. He refused to fire on a village that was firing on him because of the civilian casualties which would have occurred.
It took a heart attack and a massive stroke to finally bring him down. The people in the Soldier’s Home in Orting helped him to stay alive for the past two years.
Not without his weaknesses, he has been a man of importance and courage. Bud was a man to be reckoned with, he was a man.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent.
