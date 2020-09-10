John Michael Bennett: 1975-2020

John Michael Bennett was born Nov. 17, 1975, in Centralia, Wash., and he died July 17, 2020. John grew up in Rochester, Wash., and graduated from Rochester High School in 1994.
He enjoyed choir, drama, cross country and had many friends. Throughout the years, he worked in a variety of different jobs and most of them were in the landscaping field. John lived the last 20 years of his life in Portland, Ore. He loved the city and loved being outdoors.
John studied landscape technology at Portland Community College and worked for the city of Portland for several years. He will always be known as a kind, generous and hard-working person.
He is survived by his grandmother, Donna Bennett of Oakville, Wash.; father, John and Cindy Bennett of Odessa, Wash.; sister, Brooke and Jeremy Brooling of Chehalis, Wash.; niece, Audrey Brooling; nephew, Mason Brooling; as well as many other cousins, aunts and uncles. John was preceded in death by his mother, Jeannie Romans; and grandfather, John Bennett Sr.
He was be dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all. There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lewis County Animal Shelter.
