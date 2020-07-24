Jeromy R. Duryea: 1982-2020

Jeromy R. Duryea, 37, went to be with Jesus July 18, 2020. He was born Aug. 28, 1982, in Centralia, Wash.
Jeromy graduated from Onalaska High School. He loved to fish, rock hunt, hang out with his friends and be with his family. His son, Colton was the light of his life.
He is survived by his parents, Gary Jr. and Karen Duryea of Onalaska, Wash.; son, Colton Duryea of Onalaska, Wash.; sister, Sharee Ozretich (Bud) of Napavine, Wash.; grandfather, Gary Duryea Sr. of Onalaska, Wash.; nieces, Aubree and Ashlynn Ozretich of Napavine, Wash.; and nephew, Wyatt Ozretich of Napavine, Wash. He will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life will be at Bethel Church, Chehalis, Aug. 23, 2020, at 12 p.m., Please bring a lawn chair as it will be held outside.
