Jean Edna Milton passed away peacefully Oct. 14, 2020. She was born to Roy and Lois Lockwood July 9, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio. Jean was raised in a happy home along with her two brothers, whom she loved greatly. She was fortunate to be raised near her grandparents who were a wonderful part of her life.
Jean attended school in Columbus, Ohio, after graduating from high school she went to work in a GM plant as a comptometer operator. Jean loved spending time with her friends, sightseeing and traveling to nearby sights. In 1954, Jean met and married Max Tahl while he was serving in the Unite States Air Force. Together, they had two sons, James and William Tahl. In 1961, they moved to Sacramento, Calif. Where they later divorced.
In 1966, Jean met James R. Milton, they married and joined their two families into one. Jean became mother to Jim, Julie and Jason Milton, along with her two sons. After two years in Sacramento, Jim was stationed in Turkey where they lived two years as a family and their son, David was born in 1969. In 1970, Jim and Jean moved their family to Texas, where they lived for one year until Jim received orders to be stationed in Vietnam. Jim and Jean moved the family to Napavine, Wash., to live by Jim’s family.
Jean lived a busy life raising their six children while Jim was deployed to Vietnam. After his tour in Vietnam, Jim retired from the Air Force. Jeans greatest joys and times were spent with her family. Jean was an amazing grandmother and was never more than a phone call away, she was always available for her children and grandchildren. She spent countless hours rocking babies, making dolls, playing games building puzzles, and driving grandchildren home from school or to nearby activities.
Jean belonged to many groups through her years in Lewis County, she enjoyed participating in the quilt club and exercise group. She was a long-time member of the Grace Baptist church. She was always happy to help wherever needed. She enjoyed her small groups as well as bible study. Her church family was very dear to her.
Jean spent the two years of her life in Prestige Care Facility in Centralia where she was loved and well cared for.
Jean is survived by her husband, Jim; brother, David Lockwood; her children, James Tahl, William Tahl, Jim Milton, Julie Burns, Jason Milton, and David Milton; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family honored Jean Nov. 14, 2020, with a private family burial and reception.
