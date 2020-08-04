James Ellis Koons: 1965-2020

James Ellis Koons, 55, passed away unexpectedly July 22, 2020. He was born to Eva Salas on March 8, 1965.
Jimmie graduated from Capital High School in Olympia, Wash. He did FFA where he earned ribbons for log rolling and ax splitting.
At the age of 20 he joined the US Army then transferred to the US Marine Corps where he went to San Diego, Calif., for boot camp. After being honorably discharged he left California and returned to Lewis County where he continued his love of physical fitness and pursued competition body building.
Jimmie loved loud music, loud motorcycles and fast cars. He was an avid Raiders fan most for most of his life.
Jimmie was known by many. He had an unforgettable charm about him. He was good at teasing and giving people a hard time, but for those close to him, they were privy to a softer side of him. Jimmie has 2 sisters and 4 step sisters whom he fiercely protected. He was good at raising their spirits when they were sad.
He was always good for a laugh, through his funny sense of humor and infectious laugh. He was always there to lend a helping hand when needed. To know him was to love him and he will be truly missed by all.
He is survived by his Mother, Eva Salas; son, Josè (Joey); sisters, Donna Lee Hernandez and Maria Salas; and brother Dan May; step father Josè; step sisters Brandy, Lisa, Kelly and Jody.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 4 PM at The Barn on Hemenway, 406 Hemenway Rd, Winlock, WA 98596.
