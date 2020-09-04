James D. Bryant: 1935-2020

James D. Bryant, 85, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at his home taking care of his goats. Jim was born June 27, 1935, in Seymour, Mo. He moved to the Pacific Northwest with his family in 1949. Jim was a graduate of Lebam High School in 1955, in a class of six boys. He met his future wife, Jeanne in the Pe Ell theatre when they were in high school. Jim served in the Marine Corps from 1957-1959. He was a shake mill owner, logger and farmer. He was a hard worker all his life. Jim had a real passion for playing the stock market, watched the business channel every morning and he loved shooting craps at the casinos.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jeanne; three sons, Jon, Rick (Teri) and Don; his treasured grandchildren, Tyler (Jennifer) and Jordan; and his very special, beautiful granddaughter, Sloane, who was born in February 2020- Papa got to meet and love her. He is also survived by brothers, Jerry (Faye) Bryant, Lyle Bryant, Tom Bryant and David (Cathy) Bryant; sisters, Wilma Drevniak and Joyce (Steve) Prior; sister-in-law, Louise Bryant; and many nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews. Jim is also survived by two special people in his life, Becky and Shania Jordan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James A. and Rena Bryant; brothers, Bill, Doyle and Danny Bryant; sister-in-law, Carol Bryant; and brother-in-law, Henry Drevniak.
Services will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.