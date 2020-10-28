Jack A. (Goat) Dupertuis passed away at his home in Ashford, Wash., on October. 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andre and Florence Kindle Dupertuis; sisters, Connie Carmichael and Jean Kruger Hargroves.
Jack is survived by his wife, Kathleen; son Martin and wife Maria, daughters; Angela Hightower and husband Michael, DeAnna Holding, Brenda Anderson and husband Marty and Stephenie Velie; brother, James Kruger; nieces, Linda Hargroves and Kim Kruger, three generations of grandchildren, extended family and dear friends.
Jack graduated from PeEll High School in 1963 and went on to serve his country in the US Navy.
Jack loved his family, friends and animals. A true outdoorsman, he was happiest in the woods, on the water, hunting, fishing or foraging. A quick wit, a bit of mischief, his fur buddy Chomper and his red hat were his trademark.
There will be a Celebration of Life on November 7, 2020 at the Lions Hall in Ashford, at 1pm. SR 207 and 278th.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (donate.lls.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.