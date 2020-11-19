Gloria Marie Jameson Hauer died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Hampton Alzheimer’s Care Center in Tumwater, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecilia Schrantz Jameson and Claiborne Winston Jameson, and her husband, George S. Hauer. Known as “Old Mother Hauer,” she was a dear mother to Mary Cole (Greg) of Vancouver, WA, George C. Hauer of Chehalis, WA, Jon Hauer of Manhattan Beach, CA, Thom Hauer (Michelle) of Artesia, NM, James Hauer (Rosa Molero) of San Carlos, CA, Liz Angeleri of Chehalis, WA, Paul Hauer (Lisa) of Oregon City, OR, Ceci Hauer (Keith Birchard) of Chehalis, WA, and Kate Watson (Kyle) of Winlock, WA. Gloria had 18 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Gloria attended Catholic schools and made sure her children had the same opportunity. She intended to become a nun upon graduation from college. Her dad insisted she finish her last 2 years of college at a public school. She went to the University of Oregon, earning her BA in 1954.
During her senior year there, Gloria went on a blind date with George Sylvester Hauer. They soon fell in love and married on December 26, 1954 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Portland. They loved each other more than anything. The newlyweds departed to California for George’s basic training at Camp Pendleton and commissioning in Nevada in the US Marine Corps. After finishing active duty service, they returned to Portland to start a family.
Her husband’s career as a CPA took the family to Astoria, Oregon, his home town. He packed up Gloria and the growing family: Mary, George, John, Thom, Jim, and Liz. Gloria was nicknamed “Gloria from Astoria” and taught CCD classes in Astoria and Seaside, OR.
After Paul and Ceci were born, the family moved in August of 1971 to Chehalis, Washington. George and Gloria became active members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Gloria joined the Legion of Mary and St. Anthony Circle. Both shared their faith through Marriage Encounter. They were godparents to children of friends and family. Gloria taught an eighth grade CCD class for several years and especially loved teaching RCIA and first communion preparation.
Gloria served on the Chehalis Food Bank board, the Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women’s board, and the Lewis County branch of the Human Life Committee. She was a long-time supporter of Church Women United. She believed in helping others and being active in her community. She, along with other concerned Christians, formed FISH, a group that gave rides to people with no other way to get to doctor appointments and other places.
Gloria’s husband George was diagnosed with colon cancer at age 50. He died at home on hospice care in 1986, when he was 53. Gloria’s faith sustained her through the darkest moments of his illness. Gloria continued to serve the community in widowhood. She volunteered with Red Cross and served as Director of Religious Ed. at St. Joe’s. She also served on the St. Helens Hospital Ethics committee. Gloria enjoyed participating in St. Helens Club, too.
Gloria was an eternal optimist because of her unshakable belief in the redeeming and creative power of God’s grace. She felt we are all made in God’s image and likeness, and that we are all unique. Gloria valued each person’s individuality. She loved being a grandma. In her seventies she worked as a caregiver with Catholic Community Services for seniors who were more senior than she was at the time.
Gloria had a great sense of humor, and she mostly kept her personality despite her Alzheimer’s. She often joked that if she weren’t buried with a steering wheel in her hands, no one would recognize her. We will miss that witty, offbeat lady, known to friends and family as the Ol’ Grey Mare.
Donations in memory of Gloria Hauer may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ . Funeral arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel. A funeral mass will be held in 2021 when the pandemic is controlled and traveling and gathering are safe. Gloria will be buried with George at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR. Gloria’s family would like to thank all who have expressed their kind condolences. Special memories of Gloria may be shared at www.sticklinsfuneralchapel.com when a future date is set for the funeral it will be posted on www.sticklinsfuneralchapel.com and in the chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.