“Geri” Cecelia Geraldine (Friese) Huber passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital; she was 84. She was born January 3, 1936 to Albert and Ethel G. (Almond) Friese at South Bend, Wash.
Jeri married Adolph Huber on December 31, 1955. They were married until his passing, March 3, 2020. She retired from Coast Seafoods after 21 years with the company. She was passionate about golf, traveling, flowers, and above all; family. She also took pride in being a lifetime member of the Altar Society for the Holy Family Church, a lifetime member at the Holy Family Catholic Church, where she also played organ and piano most of her life. She was also a member of Pacific County Dairy Wives.
Surviving Jeri are 4 daughters; Shelly Huber of Kuna, Idaho, Denise (Rick) Boone of Menlo, Wash., Colette (Dale) Grant of Woodinville, Wash., Shannon Huber of Chehalis, Wash.; 2 sons, Ted (Cheri) Huber of Tenino, Wash., and Steve (Brandi) Huber of Frances, Wash.; her brother, Skip Friese of Lebam, Wash.; 13 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 10:30 a.m. at the Fern Hill Cemetery in Menlo, WA with graveside service following at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Family Catholic Church Altar Society, C/O Patty Gwerder at P.O. Box 31, Raymond, WA 98577, or to Willapa Harbor Helping Hands at P.O. Box 597, South Bend, WA 98586.
Arrangements are in care of Stoller’s Mortuary in Raymond, Washington. You may visit www.StollersMortuary.com to leave condolences for the family.
