Georgina Mae Russell Fischer: 1933-2020

Georgina Mae Russell Fischer, passed away June 15, 2020 at Willapa Harbor Health and Rehab Center in Raymond, Wash. She was born June 27, 1933 in Roseburg, Ore., to Morgan Russell and Esther Wright Russell. She had one younger sister, Linda Russell. Her childhood years were spent in Roseburg, Susanville, Calif., and Reedsport, Ore., where she graduated from high school.
Georgina married Donald Fischer. Upon his discharge from the Army after serving in Korea they moved to Randle, Wash., where they became partners in Fischer’s Market.
For 35 years Georgina was a familiar, welcoming face in the family owned grocery store until she and Don retired. After retirement they traveled for several years, spending winters in Yuma, Ariz. In their later years they relocated to Raymond, Wash., living next door to their daughter Deanna Ege and her family.
Georgina loved the Lord, had a generous, fun, loving spirit and was a friend to all she met. She was always ready for an adventure, project or a get together. She enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren. The things she enjoyed are too numerous to mention but include the flowers in her yard, fishing, playing in the woods and ocean, horseback riding and playing pinochle. Georgina loved singing whether with a church choir, community group or soloing.
Over the years Georgina was an active member in a number of local groups, including a Save Our Jobs lobbying trip to Washington, DC that supported the local timber industry. She had served as Lewis County District #14 Fire Commissioner and belonged to the United Methodist Church of Randle.
Georgina was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister and her son-in-law Rich Fuller.
She is survived by son Richard Rice, Baker City, Ore., daughters Kathy Lund (Don), Longview, Wash., Deanna Ege (Dave), Raymond, Wash., grandchildren Steve Fuller (Hae Sung), Vancouver, Wash., Aaron Fuller (Marcia), Gibsons; BC, Alisa Lehman (Jed), Schulyerville, NY, Drew Ege (fiancé Nicole), Fort Collins, Colo., and Katrina Ege, Raymond, Wash. Additionally, four great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.
We offer a heartfelt and grateful thank you to all of the staff at Willapa Harbor Health and Rehab Center for their tireless loving and professional care of our Mother.
Georgina will be interred at Silvercreek Cemetery at a small family gathering. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 1650 NW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97209 or online at: alz.org.
