Georgia Anna Sudler, age 92, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., died August 18, 2020.
Mrs. Sudler attended Providence United Methodist Church and Celebration Lutheran Church. She was a good artist of watercolors and oil paintings.
Mrs. Sudler was the daughter of the late, George and Dora Luebke Carlson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John Sudler.
Mrs. Sudler was a loving mother and loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by daughters, Carla (Mike) Hennesy and Andrea Pugh; sister, Carla Claar; grandchildren, Claire (David) Hacker and Ashley (Kevin) Parker; great-grandchildren, David Michael “Tripp” Hacker, III, Greer Hacker, Maxwell Parker and Sean Parker and five nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.