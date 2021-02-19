Gary Paul Wass Sr., 75, of Centralia, Washington, passed away Feb. 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 20, 1944, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the son of the late Harold H. Wass and Edna Nutt Santee.
He proudly served four years in the United States Navy, serving two tours in the Vietnam War on the USS Oriskany. He was retired from Northwest Hardwoods after 35 and a half years. He was very active in numerous clubs until his illness. He was a reserve deputy sheriff in Morton in the late 60’s early 70’s. He belong to the Eagles, Moose, Abate, and Black Hills Shufflers. He was an avid car collector and restored them. He enjoyed Embroidery and would make shirts, jackets among other things and gave most of his work to family and friends.
He enjoyed making quilts, crocheting, sewing, woodworking, dancing, singing, playing guitar, banjo, and harmonica, among many other instruments. His daughter, Jennifer would tell him that he took all the talent and didn’t leave anything left for her.
He is survived by his son, Gary P. Wass Jr. of Centralia; and daughters, Jennifer (John) Therien and Tami (Willie) MacDonald, both of Wenatchee; seven grandchildren; and five great-children, two sisters Lea (Robert) Shirer of Weirton, W.Va., and Nancy (Walter) Stanak of Toronto, Ohio; nephews and nieces; as well as uncles and aunts; and cousins; all of whom will miss him greatly.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his niece, Linda Virden Mencanin.
He was laid to rest at the Tahoma National Cemetery. A celebration of life is planned later this summer. Gary is dearly missed.