Fredrick “Freddie” Harold Wichert, 83, of Winlock, Wash., passed away at 9:33 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, surrounded by the loving presence of his children. He was born Feb. 7, 1937, at St. Helen’s Hospital in Chehalis, Wash., to Fritz and Dorothy Wichert.
Freddie served as a radar man in the United States Navy from January 1955 to December 1957, off the coast of Japan and Australia. After leaving the Navy, he did logging and carpentry until he started working for Mobile Modular, where he stayed for several years. He found the job he would retire from as a surveyor at Gibbs and Olson Inc. Freddie, who is a lifetime resident of Winlock and his late wife, Linda, who he was married to for 38 years, raised his children in their small town surrounded by his strong family history. While living in Winlock, he has the privilege of being a volunteer fire fighter for 26 years, from 1970 to 1995.
Fred was a husband, loving father, proud grandpa and great-grandpa, brother and uncle. He loved fishing and was an avid hunter, who made annual hunting trips with his good friend, Ed and their sons. Before his late wife Linda passed, they made yearly treks to Arizona where they enjoyed the life of a snowbird, relaxing in the sun.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; parents, Fritz and Dorothy; his brothers, Bob and Richard; and his sister, Margaret.
Fred is survived by his siblings, Jim Wichert and Anna Roberts; children, Rick, Judi, Randy, Ronnie, Michelle, Ryan, Melissa and Patrick; 17 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Saint Francis Xavier Mission in Toledo at 12 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, by Father Nick Wichert, followed by a graveside service with military honors at the Winlock Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life at the Winlock Senior Center starting directly after graveside service.
Our family would like to thank Cattermole Funeral Home for their care of Freddie and to all the out-pouring of love and well wishes we’ve received. Thank you!
“What we have once enjoyed we can never lose; all that we deeply love becomes part of us” ~ Helen Keller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.