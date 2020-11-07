Eugene Ortivez: 1985-2020

Eugene Ortivez, 34, of Oakville, Wash. was born on December 14, 1985 in Seattle, Wash. and passed away October 24, 2020 at home in Oakville, Wash.
Eugene was employed at the Lucky Eagle Casino Tribal Gaming he loved his job and his co-workers.
Eugene loved spending time with his kids, they were the light of his life, he was a very proud father. Eugene attended family events throughout his life, from Christmas, Thanksgiving, Birthdays, family outings to Sunday morning breakfast at Grandma Anna’s house. He was a very loving person to everyone. No matter who you were or wherever he saw you he would always say “Hi”, give you a compliment, and a big smile.
When he was little his mom, Suzzanne, would dress him in the cutest suits. As he got older, he would dress in the most current fashions from Ecko to Tommy Hilfiger, he was always stylin.
He loved his music which included Michael Jackson as a child, when he grew older he loved Rap music like Tech Nine, Dre, Too Short, Andre Nikatina. He would often attend Tech Nine concerts with his friends and cousins. He was also a big fan of the Atlanta Falcons football team.
He is survived by his mother, Suzzanne Ortivez, siblings; Rhapsody Simmons, Tamekio Russell, Tanyah Tanzy Williams, Emery Tanzy and Shawn Tanzy; his children, Aalyiah Ortivez, Terrell Ortivez, and Scarlett Ortivez; his girlfriend, Tera Emery; his aunts, Lucy Cush, Marie Bird, Marlene Hjelm, and Chris Ortivez; uncle, Wayne Ortivez and an abundance of cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Tanzy; uncles, Gary Ortivez Sr., Manuel Ortivez, and Albert Ortivez Jr.; cousin, Matthew Ortivez, and grandparents, Anna and Albert Ortivez.
