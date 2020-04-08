Eric Norman Erander, 65, passed from this life March 22, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tacoma. He was born July 3, 1954, at Selfridge Air Force Base north of Detroit, Mich., as the oldest child of Erik B. and Norma M. Treacy Erander.
As an infant he lived in Japan where his father was stationed with the United States Army. The family moved back to Michigan and then to Indianapolis before relocating to Washington around 1962. He attended school in Milton, in Columbia Crest near Mt. Rainier and was in the first graduating class 1972 of John R. Rogers High School in Puyallup, where he participated in sports, drama and excelled as a photographer for the school annual.
On July 14, 1973, he married Shari Graham and they had a son, Jason. Eric served four years in the United States Navy and was proud of having been a Navy Corpsman. His service time was spent mostly at Bremerton. After he left the navy, he worked for Boeing and about 1981, moved to the Rochester and Oakville area where he spent the greater part of his adult life.
Eric worked for Manpower, Weyerhaeuser Mima Nursery, Pacific Blueberry and as a caregiver. He enjoyed sports especially, the Seahawks, movies and musical performances of number of genres and played the guitar. He enjoyed hiking in the Olympics and loved science fiction. In 2017, he moved to the Tacoma area.
He is survived by his son, Jason Swanson and his family including, six grandchildren of Anacortes; sister, Heather Mortenson (Todd Weaver) of Gig Harbor; and brothers, John (Vicki) Mortenson of Rochester and Michael (Danielle) Mortenson of Olympia; and several nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Susan.
Cremation has taken place under the auspices of Tuell-McKee Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Tacoma. A family gathering will take place in later spring or early summer. If one wishes they may donate to the Salvation Army.
