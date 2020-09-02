Elizabeth (Lisa) White: 1973-2020

Elizabeth (Lisa) White passed away unexpectedly at home August 19, 2020. Lisa was born February 16, 1973 in Chehalis Wash., to Jerry L. White and Emily M (Estep) White.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; son, BJ Morrison; brother, Bryan L. White; and step father, Joe D. White.
She is survived by her father, Jerry (Brenda) White of Dover Ohio; mother, Emily M. White; step grandfather,r Ed Weed, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and her long time partner Andrew Pankowski.
Because of COVID19 no celebration of life is planned at this time.
