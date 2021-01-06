Elaine Truitt, 84, went to be with her Lord Dec. 27, 2020. She was born March 19, 1936, in Bremerton, Wash., to Eugene and Jennie Fahey.
She loved flowers and puttering (as she would say) in her home. She enjoyed knitting, embroidering, and canning for her family, and also enjoyed knitting for charity as well. She loved caring for children and enjoyed working in various daycare facilities. Our mother was always dedicated to her children and loved her family very much. She will be deeply missed.
Elaine is survived by her brother, Keith Fahey; sister, Carollyn Wood, and sister-in-law, Florence Grahn; her son, David Truitt; daughters, Theresa (Carl) Parker and Jennie (Ian) Ricker; grandchildren, Sara (James) Maurer, Sky (Keimo) Pelegri, Hope (Terjra) Steen, Waylon (Liz) Godsey, Jason Riedesel and David (Raven) Riedesel; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Fahey; mother, Jennie Fahey; step-mother, Blanche Fahey; and her sisters, Pat Moore, Shirley Olund, Susan Pasley and Donna Fahey.
There will be no service at this time. Her family suggests that memorial donations can be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
