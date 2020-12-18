Elaine Jane Leischner Hangartner: 1932-2020

Elaine Jane Leischner Hangartner, 88, of Rochester, Wash., was reunited with her beloved Hans, going home to our Lord, Dec. 2, 2020. She was born in Parkson, S.D., May 3, 1932, to Emil and Mary Leischner. The family moved to Rochester when she was 16 and she graduated Rochester High School in 1950.
Hans and Elaine met at Rochester High School and began writing to each other during the Korean War, where he served as a Marine in Korea. They married in 1954.
Elaine was a proud and active member of her community, volunteering as Pack Leader for Cub Scout Troup 317, President of both Rochester’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and the Washington State Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, and she included Lewis County Marine Corp League Auxiliary, the Gate City Schoolhouse and St. Marks Lutheran Church in her many volunteer passions, along with serving senior lunches and quilt making next to longtime friends at the Gate Homemakers. Elaine also loved to bowl throughout the years in several leagues. After 32 years with the State of Washington, she retired, giving her that much more time to help others.
Elaine will be greatly missed by her children, Barbara of Centralia, Kathy of Rochester, Doug of Centralia, and Robert (Katie) of Rochester; along with her grandchildren, Joseph, Jennifer, Bailey, Mikaela, Larry, Chelsey, and Trevor; her great-grandson, Colton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sister, Sylvia Clark of Centralia; sisters-in-law, Patsy Leischner of Centralia, and Shirley Ostergren of Port Orchard; brothers-in-law, Joe Hangartner of Conconully, and Chris Sasslin of Richland, also miss her smiling face (and we will all miss her candy jar).
Blessed with an abundance of friends that she considered family, we would like to thank her "adopted" family and neighbors, Randy and Cheryl Krogseth, for all the years of love and support that you gave our mom and dad.
Elaine was greeted at the heavenly gates by her loving husband of 62 years, Hans; and a crowd of 15 siblings; her parents; and a great-grandson, Nathanial Hans (named after great-grandpa). What a joyful reunion they must be having.
After being laid to rest at the Grand Mound Cemetery, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling's Mortuary.
