Duane E. Pierce: 1932-2020

Duane E. Pierce, 87, passed away August 28, 2020 at Heart of Gold Family Adult Home in Morton, Wash. He was born Dec. 15, 1932 in Thomasville, Mo., to Charles Edgar and Mary Lee (Maddox) Pierce.
Duane attended Thomasville Consolidated Schools through the eighth grade and continued his education behind the wheel of every log truck, dump truck and lowboy he could find.
Duane joined the U.S. Navy in January 1952 through November 1954 during the Korean Conflict. He spent that time aboard the USS Philippine Sea.
He married Laural (Sue) Hessler in 1958, had two daughters and divorced in 1976. He then married Patricia Weld and was step father to her 2 sons, Lester and Robert Kimball before divorcing in 2001.
Duane is survived by his daughters, Kim Rushton of Onalaska, Wash., and Cheryle Franks of Napavine, Wash.; one grandson and four granddaughters, three great grandsons, four great granddaughters, one sister, Vera Wilcox of Baton Rouge, La., and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Bea Walker and Lucille Pendergrass.
Duane will be placed with his mother at the Morton Cemetery on September 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM with family attending due to COVID.
