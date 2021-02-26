Dorothy Lewis went home to be with her Lord Feb. 16, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Chehalis, Wash., May 2, 1945, to George and Amy Foglesong.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Stephen Lewis; sisters, Maggie (Roy) Browning, Barby Foglesong, and Sally Mollerstuen; brothers, Bill (Darlene) Foglesong, and Fred Foglesong; and children, Tamera Clary and Byrd Minkler; grandchildren, Chris, Kelsi, and Austin; as well as numerous cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Carol Blurton.
Dottie grew up on a dairy farm in Lincoln Creek, Rochester, Wash., and attended Centralia Schools, graduating in 1963, and Centralia College in 1965, specializing in business law and accounting. On the farm, she was active in 4-H, and began sewing at 10 years old, entering items in the Lewis County Fair, and caring for the younger family children. She did needle point, cross stitch, embroidery, and quilting, which became a great hobby later in life. She liked word puzzles, reading historic novels, and studying English history.
Dottie's carrier work began with the State of Washington, Olympia, as a stenographer. She loved her work. Dottie married Bob Minkler, and in Reno, worked for the State of Nevada for the Equal Rights Commission and Agricultural Economy Office at UNR, and secretary for the Associate Dean, College of Business at UNR. She had two children during this time.
The family moved to Arcata, Calif., for Bob's business as a jeweler. She became the vice principal's secretary at Arcata High School, and principals secretary at McKinleyville High School, completing 27 years in the educational field. Dottie later married Stephen Lewis, and they shared 19 years of love, travels, family, friends, music, and household improvements.
Dottie was a people person who loved conversations, phone chats, organizations related to her interests, and church work, treasuring her friends and meeting new friends. In a word, she was an amazing person!
No public services are planned at this time.