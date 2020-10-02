David Haze Goble: 1949-2020

David Haze Goble, 71 years old, was born March 4, 1949 in Morton Wash., and passed on August 23, 2020. He joins both of his parents Albert and Ester Goble, two sisters, Janie Goble and Peggy McLain and his grandson Kippen Haze Wyatt, as well as many other family and friends. He leaves behind three children, John, Leila and Annette Goble, seven grandchildren; one great grandson, and three sisters.
David was the youngest of six kids and the only boy. He had a smile that could move mountains, wore his heart on his sleeve and his pistol on his hip. He was a social butterfly with the ladies and was a very proud man. David grew up all over East Lewis County as well as Lester, Wash. He logged and fished for a living as well as fishing for fun. David was also a C.B in the Navy when he was honorably discharged. He very much enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors and being with his family and friends.
Donations for his final arrangements can be made to: Scott Funeral Home (253) 572-9555.
A celebration of life is in the works for October 10, 2020. Due to Covid-19 and the regulations on gatherings we would prefer to use private property so if anyone has any ideas please contact Leila at (360) 624-5594 or John at (360) 899-8838.
