Claude (Hap) Byron Newman, 87, of Rochester, Wash., passed away September 19, 2020 at home.
Hap proudly served our country for 24 years as US Navy Seabee. He was an avid wood worker with many people being the recipient of his one of a kind canes. Hap was also an accomplished painter and builder extraordinaire having built his home and farm.
Hap will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Grants Pass, Ore., at a later date.
