Clarence Allen Bale: 1940-2020

Clarence Allen Bale “Allen” of Toledo, Wash., passed away in his home on the morning of Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born April 25, 1940, in Tacoma, Wash., to Edna and Clarence Bale and resided in Bremerton, Wash., until after High School.
Allen was enrolled in the United States Army, where he served until 1965. He married Janette R. Beiker from Chehalis, Wash., in December of 1963, and they had three children. Allen worked for Boeing and settled in Kent, Wash., to raise his family.
After retiring from Boing in 2005, after 42 years, he moved to Toledo, Wash., where he developed his 17 acres into a spacious home where family often visited and joined for special occasions and holidays. During these visits his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoyed the maintained trails through his woods and playing in the yard and outbuilding, where he collected antique tools.
Allen was a collector of things and loved showing his family his vast collection of books, movies and music. He was an avid gardener and always shared his knowledge of plants and trees and throughout the years planted all types of trees and foliage on his land right up to the month of his passing. Allen was a great artist and photographer, he was also a loving and devoted family man who loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Allen was fond of practical jokes and enjoyed laughter and family over everything.
He is survived by his wife, Janette Bale; his grown children, Diane Spencer, Robert Bale and Michelle Perdue and their spouses Mike Spencer, Kim Bale and Steve Perdue; grandchildren, AnnJanette, Tabitha, Christina, Nathen and Carolynn; six great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis Bale; and his beloved dog and companion, Max.
Allen was a great husband, father and grandfather and valued his relationships with family and friends, he was very loved and he will be missed very much.
