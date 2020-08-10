Bonnie Jean Morgan: 1942-2020

Bonnie was born in Vancouver, Wash. She attended School in Toledo, Wash. Bonnie then worked for IFA Nurseries, Inc. in Toledo, Wash., for 36 years. When she retired she was a supervisor and the second longest standing employee.
Her hobbies included gardening, crocheting, she enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners games and doing crossword puzzles. Bonnie also loved and took pride in taking care of her family and she delighted in the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melinda Sue Wichert; son, Robert (Bobby) Ray Wichert-Morgan; mother, Marlis Schon; father, Charles (Charlie) Schon; and brothers, Butch Schon and Larry Schon.
Bonnie leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Hayden Everett Morgan Sr.; daughter, Carmen Riddle; son, Hayden Everett Morgan Jr.; sisters, Barbara Martin and Connie Carter; granddaughter, Brandi Womack; grandsons, Christopher Harvey, Patrick Eastman and James Harvey; great-grandchildren, Jennifer Lipsey, Akira Morgan, Raziya Womack, Madelyn Harvey, Saphire Eastman, RayVon Womack, Everett Harvey and Hayden Harvey.
Bonnie will be laid to rest with her son, Robert (Bobby) Ray August 31, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Winlock Cemetery and will have her immediate family at this service. At a later date there will be a celebration of life for her with all of her family and friends.
