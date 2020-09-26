Bob Armstrong: 1928-2020

Bob, 92 died peacefully at his home in Silver Creek, Wash., on September 8, 2020. He met his final days with the support of the caring nurses of Assured Hospice, and he was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born to Helen and Virgil Armstrong in Culbertson, Mont., on July 24, 1928. Bob served in Military transport during WWII.
Bob moved to the Seattle, Wash., area in the early forties, then he and his family moved to Bend, Ore., in the late forties where he started his lifelong career in trucking when he started working in the woods. In the early fifties, Bob and family moved to Vancouver, Wash.
In 1984 Bob and his wife Margaret relocated to Morton, Wash., then Silver Creek, where they became co-owners of B & R trucking. Bob worked in all facets of trucking, from working in the woods to long haul to co-owners of a fleet of logging trucks.
Bob and Margaret loved to travel and had the pleasure of visiting such places as Guam, Japan, Ireland and The Panama Canal. After selling his business in 1991, his early retirement allowed them to travel and winter in Arizona. It also allowed Bob extra time to pursue his dream of breaking 90 at the local golf course, something that remained a dream. He also liked to spend time crabbing and clamming. He especially liked fishing at Westport, which he did for over 2 decades.
One of Bob’s biggest regrets was that with advanced age and health problems, he wasn’t able to continue going to elk camp on the Little Naches with his buddies.
Bob is survived by his children, Ruth Goulet of Portland, Ore., Rosemarie Armstrong of Lincoln City, Ore.; grandchildren, Ralene Goulet, Kim Waters and Eric Waters; great grandchildren, Adison Atwood, Brice Madigan, Reese Waters, Ella Waters, Sterling Rush, Dixon Warner and Leah Warner; great-great grandchildren, Brooklyn Atwood. Surviving siblings include his brother, Virgil Armstrong Jr., of Sparks Nev.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret Armstrong and his daughter Linda Waters.
Bob will be laid to rest in a graveside service on October 3, 2020 at 12 pm at St. Yves Catholic Church Cemetery in Silver Creek, WA.
Bob will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
A candle will continue to burn in our hearts and warm our souls. It will never flicker, nor wane. It is for the memory of Bob, dad, grandpa that we will carry with us. For our loved one is now at home in Heaven with his beloved Margaret.
