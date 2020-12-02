Blanche Mae Jobes: 1926-2020

Blanche Mae Jobes, 94, of Chehalis, Wash., passed away Nov. 24, 2020. She was born to parents Hans and Mabel Peterson May 12, 1926, in Harlem, Mont.
Blanche graduated from high school in Harlem and went on to study education at Pacific Lutheran University and graduated with a bachelor of arts. She worked as an elementary school teacher for nearly 30 years in the Pe Ell School District. She always spoke fondly of her students, telling heartfelt and sometimes funny stories. Blanche met Gerald R. Jobes (Jerry) after World War II and they married in February of 1948 in Chehalis. They raised two children, Jerry Jobes Jr. of Centralia, Wash., and Karen Harrison of Vancouver, Wash.
Her Norwegian heritage was a great source of pride for her, but she was never able to visit her home country of Norway. Her favorite Norwegian foods were lefsa and ludafisk, neither of which her children would eat. Jerry and Blanche resided in Pe Ell until moving to Chehalis in 1973. Jerry was the love of her life who she missed deeply after his passing in 1985. She was not one to let her life slip by however, as she traveled and took excursions with her dear friend Al Anderson. Their favorite hangout was the Lucky Eagle casino. Blanche’s Christian faith was strong and guided her throughout her life. Her family takes comfort in knowing that she is now with her Lord and Savior.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; parents, Hans and Mabel; brother, Erling; sister, Laura; and grandson, Anthony "Tony".
Blanche is survived by her two children; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and her special friend, Al Anderson.
Graveside services will be held for family only at Claquato cemetary on Dec. 7, 2020. Following burial, a celebration of life ceremony will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Chehalis at 1 p.m. Seating will be limited and those who wish to attend this service are encouraged to visit www.ChehalisLutheran.org and sign up to attend. There will also be a viewing of Blanche this Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Cattermole Funeral Home in Winlock from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers a donation to Visiting Nurses would be most welcome.
Blanche was one of the sweetest, kindest people I've ever met. Rest in Peace. My deepest condolences to her family.
