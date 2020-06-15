Betty Lou (Kerkhoff) Raubuch “Gram” passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born in St. Lawrence, S.D., to Frank and Nina (Parker) Kerkhoff. Gram was the youngest of eight children.
She met and married Vernon Raubuch, the love of her life, in 1953. They lived in Winlock. They loved growing flowers, especially dahlias and attending their grandchildren’s activities. They were married for 52 years. Gram was an incredible cook. She always welcomed others with delicious goodies and beautiful dahlia bouquets.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Armista, Agnes, Lois, Lillie and Geraldine; brothers, Lawrence and Frank; daughters Jane and Theresa and her husband, Vern.
Gram is survived by her daughter, Cyndi (John) Peterson; son, Marc Raubuch (Ellen Christian); grandchildren, whom she loved fiercely, Megan (Lance) Bunker, Zach (Shannon) Peterson, Kaitlin (Brad) Dykstra and Josh (Brianne) Peterson; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Clara, Jacobsen and Max Bunker, Stella, Reid and Hadley Dykstra, Greyson Peterson and Braden Peterson.
The family would like to thank the amazing caregivers at Chehalis West Assisted Living. Per Gram's wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please give a loved one flowers or plant a flower in your yard. We love you and will miss you Gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.